IR ProFood & beverage

Inside the unlikely rise of Australia’s camel milk industry 

Summer Land Camels
Vodka, rum and one cattleman’s faith in the Australian camel. (Source: supplied)
By Tahlia Whitfield
More than a decade ago, cattleman Paul Martin sought investment to expand his beef operation in Queensland when a conversation with Saudi investors took an unexpected turn.  Why was Australia culling thousands of camels each year, when the animal is so revered in different cultures for its meat, dairy and ability to carry people and goods across harsh terrain? “They were just mortified,” Martin explained. So Martin decided to change track, and today runs Summer Land Camels, a business that

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