Rebecca Vallance makes ACT debut at Canberra Centre

Luxury fashion brand Rebecca Vallance has launched its first store in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) at Canberra Centre.

Located on the first floor of the centre, the store was designed in collaboration with Archer Designer, features a classic and contemporary aesthetic.

The space includes soaring ceilings, a glazed shopfront, a marble-clad entry, and a combination of cool marble surfaces with warm timber flooring and soft silk carpets.

“This new boutique marks an exciting chapter in welcoming customers into the world of Rebecca Vallance, offering locals an immersive experience of our signature blend of structured tailoring and refined femininity – right here in their city,” said Rebecca Vallance, founder and creative director of her namesake brand.

The Canberra store opening coincides with the debut of the brand’s jewellery collection. The collection features 18k gold-plated items designed to complement the brand’s apparel line, with pieces for both everyday wear and special occasions.

In recent developments, Rebecca Vallance was awarded the contract to design a uniform for Qantas crew flying the New York route. In addition, the fashion label appointed a new CEO in July.