SectorsLuxury

Rebecca Vallance makes ACT debut at Canberra Centre

The Canberra store opening coincides with the debut of the brand's jewellery collection.
The Canberra store opening coincides with the debut of the brand's jewellery collection. (Source: Supplied)
(Source: Supplied)
By My Nguyen

Luxury fashion brand Rebecca Vallance has launched its first store in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) at Canberra Centre.

Located on the first floor of the centre, the store was designed in collaboration with Archer Designer, features a classic and contemporary aesthetic.

The space includes soaring ceilings, a glazed shopfront, a marble-clad entry, and a combination of cool marble surfaces with warm timber flooring and soft silk carpets.

“This new boutique marks an exciting chapter in welcoming customers into the world of Rebecca Vallance, offering locals an immersive experience of our signature blend of structured tailoring and refined femininity – right here in their city,” said Rebecca Vallance, founder and creative director of her namesake brand.

The Canberra store opening coincides with the debut of the brand’s jewellery collection. The collection features 18k gold-plated items designed to complement the brand’s apparel line, with pieces for both everyday wear and special occasions.

In recent developments, Rebecca Vallance was awarded the contract to design a uniform for Qantas crew flying the New York route. In addition, the fashion label appointed a new CEO in July.

Recommended By IR

Financial

Myer’s profit declines amid store closures, underperformance of some brands

Celene Ignacio
Security

Hardware chain Total Tools suffers major data breach after cyber attack

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Shopee teams up with YouTube: can TikTok retain its competitive edge?

Tong Van
Sports & adventure

Nike CEO John Donahoe steps down, company veteran Elliott Hill returns

Sean Cao
Marketing IR Pro

Millie Savage unveils jewellery collection with lab-grown diamonds from a Toyota

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Strategy IR Pro

Myer’s Olivia Wirth is laser-focused on tapping into the next-gen of customers

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.