BusinessStrategy

Myer’s Olivia Wirth is laser-focused on tapping into the next-gen of customers

Myer Executive Chair, Olivia Wirth.
By Tamera Francis
Myer’s executive chair Olivia Wirth gave her first full-year earnings report to investors on Friday since officially stepping into the top job at the department store chain on June 4. Wirth spoke with Inside Retail after the call, and if one thing is clear her vision is “laser-focused on improving Myer’s profitability, performance and shareholder returns”. The comprehensive strategic review that she commissioned in March to increase Myer’s profitability and drive sustainable earnings g

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay