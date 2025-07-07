CareersFashion & accessories

Rebecca Vallance names new CEO – just six months after the last one

Image of Rebecca Vallance shopfront.
Foreman will help the brand unlock new opportunities and strengthen its global presence. (Source: Facebook)
By Darshana Gupta

Deborah Foreman will be taking on the role of CEO at Rebecca Vallance, effective June 30. 

In January, Peter Halkett was announced as the company’s new chief executive, but then announced a move to Oroton as its group CEO in June. 

Foreman will help the international fashion label unlock new opportunities and strengthen its global presence.

“Rebecca Vallance is a truly inspiring brand known for its distinctive creative vision and international growth,” said Foreman.

“I feel privileged to work alongside Rebecca Vallance, the talented founder and creative director, and the passionate team driving the brand forward.”

Foreman has previously held executive roles at David Jones and Tommy Hilfiger and will bring her experience in bringing creative and commercial strategies together to further the brand’s footprint. 

