Hardware chain Total Tools suffers major data breach after cyber attack

(Source: Total Tools/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

Total Tools has suffered a major data leak that is believed to have impacted 38,000 customers following a cyber attack.

The breach affected customers’ names, Total Tools passwords, credit card information, emails, and shipping addresses.

“The cyber incident has illegally compromised certain personal information, however Total Tools is confident that the cause of this incident has been removed from its website,” said Richard Murray, Total Tools CEO.

“In addition to contacting impacted customers, Total Tools has also implemented several additional cyber security measures to minimise the likelihood of this occurring again,” said Murray.

“Total Tools has also informed the Australian Cyber Security Centre and Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.”

The company suggested customers take precautions to lower the risk of their data being potentially misused.

