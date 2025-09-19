Why Vietnam’s e-commerce platforms are now on the hook for everything

ity more than cheap deals. A market growing fast According to the report, Vietnamese consumers are now among Southeast Asia’s most active online shoppers. About 65 per cent shop online at least once a week, well above the regional average of 50 per cent. And they are spending more frequently than their peers: 41 per cent of Vietnamese consumers reported shopping online more often and spending more over the past six months, compared with 25 per cent across Southeast Asia. The country’s demographics and macroeconomics explain much of this momentum. With a population of more than 100 million, a median age of 32 and one of Asia’s fastest-growing middle classes, Vietnam offers both scale and spending power. GDP per capita has climbed steadily past US$4700, internet penetration exceeds 75 per cent and smartphone usage is nearly universal among urban youth. By contrast, in the region’s largest market by population, Indonesia, logistical bottlenecks and uneven infrastructure have constrained the frequency of purchases. Meanwhile, in the Philippines, online payment adoption lags. Vietnam’s relative advantage lies in a more compact geography and dense urban clusters, making it easier to build consistent last-mile delivery networks. Yet with higher usage comes higher scrutiny. The more often shoppers buy, the less tolerant they become of errors, delays, or hidden fees. Beyond discounts: Discovery and engagement Platforms like Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop offered steep discounts and free shipping to hook new users. That strategy still matters. About 64 per cent of Vietnamese consumers cite discounts as a top motivator. But the Vietnamese market is already showing signs of transition. Shoppers are increasingly drawn by variety and novelty as much as by bargains. A larger share of Vietnamese consumers than their regional peers cite product variety as a decisive factor in online purchases, and the popularity of livestream shopping has turned platforms into entertainment destinations as well as retail channels. Flexible payment options such as ‘buy now, pay later’ are also gaining ground, especially among the country’s young, credit-hungry population underserved by banks, while AI-driven product recommendations are becoming a regular part of the shopping experience. Taken together, these trends position Vietnam at the forefront of Southeast Asia’s shift from transaction-driven to discovery-driven e-commerce. Much like China before it, Vietnam is moving toward a model where platforms are not only places to save money but also venues to explore trends, discover new products, and engage with sellers in real time. “Vietnamese shoppers are raising the bar for e-commerce,” said Juda Kanaprach, chief marketing officer at Milieu Insight. “They want more than bargains — they expect platforms to stand behind every step of the shopping experience, from accurate product descriptions and transparent fees to, most critically, dependable delivery.” However, livestreaming creates a flood of small sellers, many unvetted, raising the risk of counterfeit goods and inconsistent service. Regulators in China have already cracked down on livestream e-commerce abuses. Vietnam’s government, which has been stepping up digital commerce oversight, may follow suit, potentially adding compliance costs that smaller players can’t afford. Reliability as the new currency The Milieu study highlights that Vietnamese shoppers care less about securing the absolute lowest price and more about whether the service delivers as promised. More than half of consumers say they want improvements in reliability and package handling, placing these concerns above demands for lower delivery fees. Seven in 10 shoppers are willing to spend more with sellers who provide reliable service, flexible return policies and consistent delivery, while 40 per cent are prepared to pay a premium for faster, dependable shipping. Conversely, poor service is swiftly punished: one in three shoppers will stop buying from a seller after late deliveries, unclear refund policies, or other failures. Forty percent will cut ties entirely with sellers who refuse refunds. One of the most striking findings in Milieu’s study is the demand for centralised accountability. Vietnamese shoppers overwhelmingly hold platforms responsible for enforcing service standards, rather than the couriers that physically deliver the packages. Ninety per cent of consumers believe platforms should enforce delivery standards, and nearly 80 per cent say the courier’s brand does not matter so long as deliveries are reliable. Half of consumers would escalate complaints directly to the platform’s customer service rather than the logistics provider. The bottom line Vietnam’s e-commerce market is maturing at breakneck speed. From a $25 billion milestone in 2024 to a loyalty-driven shift in 2025, the country is moving beyond the first phase of online retail adoption. Consumers are making it clear that the old rules no longer apply: discounts are welcome, but reliability is non-negotiable. “The future of growth in Vietnam’s e-commerce sector belongs to the players who can deliver on that promise consistently,” Kanaprach said. 