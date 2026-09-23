BusinessStrategy

Why longevity is reshaping the wellness industry

Jessica Sepel, JSHealth Vitamins founder.
Jessica Sepel on ageing well.
By Jessica Sepel
One of the most meaningful shifts happening in wellness today isn’t being driven by a breakthrough ingredient or the latest health trend. It’s being driven by a fundamental change in how people think about their health. Over the past decade, I’ve watched consumers become increasingly proactive rather than reactive. They’re no longer only asking how to solve a health concern they’re experiencing. More and more, they’re asking what they can do now to support the health they’ll rely o

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