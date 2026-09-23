Why longevity is reshaping the wellness industry

y on years from now. Perhaps that’s the real reason longevity has captured so much attention. I don’t believe it’s because people suddenly want to live longer. It’s because they’re beginning to recognise that the way they age isn’t determined by time alone. While genetics will always play an important role, research continues to show that nutrition, movement, sleep and other modifiable lifestyle factors have a meaningful influence on long-term health outcomes. For perhaps the first time, people no longer feel like passive participants in the ageing process. They recognise that many of the choices they make every day – what they eat, how they move, how they recover and how they support their bodies through supplementation and other methods – can influence how they feel not only today, but in the decades ahead. To me, that’s the real story behind the rise of longevity as a concern. Far from being just another wellness buzzword, longevity reflects a broader cultural shift towards preventative health. It’s changing the questions consumers ask, the products they seek out, and the everyday habits they prioritise. More importantly, it’s reshaping the role wellness plays in everyday life. For many years, wellness largely centred on addressing immediate concerns. Better sleep. Improved digestion. More energy. Healthier skin. Those priorities haven’t disappeared, but they now sit within a much broader conversation about protecting our healthspan – not simply how long we live, but how well we live. That distinction is important. Very few people are striving for longevity for longevity’s sake. They’re striving to keep travelling. To keep exercising. To think clearly. To remain independent. To continue building careers they love, playing with their children or grandchildren, contributing to their communities, and feeling like themselves for as long as possible. That’s a much more human way to think about healthy ageing. What’s particularly encouraging is that this shift isn’t being driven by extremes. If anything, it’s having the opposite effect. The strongest evidence we have for healthy ageing continues to point us back towards remarkably consistent principles: eating a nutrient-rich diet, prioritising adequate protein and fibre, preserving muscle strength and heart health through resistance and cardiovascular training, prioritising restorative sleep, managing stress and maintaining meaningful social connection. These aren’t new discoveries. They’re the foundations of good health. What’s changing is the value consumers are placing on them. Rather than searching for the next quick fix, people are increasingly recognising that longevity is built through small, consistent choices repeated over time. That’s an incredibly empowering message because it places the focus back on everyday habits rather than perfection. It’s also changing the role supplements play in people’s lives. Historically, supplements were often viewed as solutions to isolated concerns. Today, many consumers are taking a far more holistic approach. They’re thinking less about correcting a single issue and more about supporting the biological systems that underpin long-term wellbeing. That shift may sound subtle, but it’s fundamentally transforming one of Australia’s fastest-evolving retail categories. And it shows how much more sophisticated consumers have become. Five or 10 years ago, conversations around supplements were often centred on what’s new. Today, they’re increasingly centred on what’s proven. The longevity supplement space has highlighted this. People are asking better questions. They’re looking beyond marketing claims and wanting to understand whether an ingredient has been clinically studied, whether it’s included at an effective dose and whether a formulation has been developed with genuine scientific rigour. They’re becoming more discerning about ingredient quality, sourcing and the evidence underpinning a product. To me, that’s one of the healthiest developments our industry has experienced. Trust has always mattered in wellness, but today it’s becoming the deciding factor. Consumers have access to more health information than ever before, and while that can sometimes feel overwhelming, it’s also creating a more informed and engaged audience. Brands are no longer competing on innovation alone. They’re competing on credibility. People aren’t just adding another supplement to their morning routine. They’re becoming far more intentional about how they care for their health. They’re building habits around movement, nutrition, sleep, gut health, metabolic health and recovery because they understand these choices accumulate over time. That changes the role of wellness brands and retailers. As longevity continues to evolve as a category, our responsibility isn’t simply to develop new products or respond to emerging trends. It’s to translate increasingly complex science into education people can understand, and to provide formulations they can trust and solutions that fit naturally into everyday life. We’re already seeing this play out with ingredients such as creatine and nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN). Creatine is increasingly recognised for its role in supporting muscle health, strength, cognitive function and healthy ageing across the lifespan, particularly for women. Meanwhile, growing interest in NMN reflects increasing consumer awareness that nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) – a coenzyme essential for cellular energy production and often referred to as the “longevity molecule” – can naturally decline with age. As a direct precursor to NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), NMN has become one of the most closely watched ingredients in longevity research and will continue to rise in consumer demand when it comes to future-focused health. I believe the brands and retailers that will lead the next decade of wellness won’t necessarily be those with the biggest product portfolios. They’ll be the ones that help consumers make sense of an increasingly complex health landscape with clarity, integrity and evidence-led support. Ultimately, I think the rise of longevity reflects something much bigger than wellness itself. For generations, ageing has largely been framed as something to resist or fear. Increasingly, we’re seeing a healthier and more optimistic perspective emerge. The goal isn’t to avoid getting older. It’s to preserve strength, vitality and independence so we can continue living full, meaningful lives. To me, that’s a profoundly positive shift. I don’t believe longevity will define the next era of wellness because it’s a trend. I believe it will define it because it reflects a deeper change in how people relate to their health and the role it plays across their whole lives. As a collective, we’re recognising that our future health isn’t determined by time alone. It’s something we have the opportunity to influence every single day. That’s an incredibly empowering idea. As members of the wellness industry, we are an important part of this movement helping people age with strength, vitality and purpose. Because the real promise of longevity has never simply been about adding more years to your life, but about adding life to your years. Jessica Sepel is the founder of JSHealth Vitamins, a wellness leader, and a best-selling health author. Further reading: As wellness soars, are hotels and gyms the new department stores?