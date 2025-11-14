What endures when Black Friday’s hype loses its centre

an retail has felt this revision sharply. The cost-of-living crisis created an expectation of an endless plethora of deals, flattening the novelty of Black Friday into just another price cue. Weekly promotions have dissolved the borders of the event, and retailers,many of whom now run 40 to 60 per cent off cycles year-round, are asking themselves what happens when customers stop believing in the hook. Fatigue dressed as enthusiasm To the naked eye, Black Friday still appears triumphant. Shopify’s Holiday Retail Report 2025 outlined that Australian shoppers expect to spend 43 per cent more this Black Friday/Cyber Monday and that 27 per cent plan to start shopping earlier But underneath the volume lies a more ambivalent behaviour pattern that experts are interpreting as fatigue. “We are starting to see traffic ramping up as people begin their research and browse offers,” Graham Jenner, director of international growth at Top Cash Back told Inside Retail. “The assumption is that customers are less impulsive and are researching and deciding when the deal is at a point they are happy with.” This points to a seemingly recalibrated form of control. Rather than the event dictating urgency, shoppers are dictating their own thresholds of acceptability. Last year, Amazon Australia observed the rise of shoppers holding items in cart for weeks before committing, a behaviour that has only intensified, with new November research showing 70 per cent of Australians are now rethinking their holiday traditions to stay within budget, two in five setting a $20 gift cap, and a third shifting to secret santa or kris kringle instead of individual presents. Retailers are already ahead of the shift Some retailers have responded by pushing Black Friday earlier, elongating the period across two or even three weeks. But this strategy appears to be losing potency. As Jenner observed “It’s questionable how successful this is, as often customers are still a little sceptical that there won’t be a better offer later in the week or month.” Black Friday is losing its permanence not because consumer appetite has waned, but because retailers themselves have unstitched its exclusivity. Where the event once held the calendar in place, brands now write their own seasons. For example, Camilla’s “singles’ day” activations, Sephora’s spring and autumn beauty pass sales, JB Hi-Fi’s early-year tech blitzes, Myer’s “super saturdays” and a growing universe of member-only previews. The post-discount era doesn’t exactly predict the end of peak-period demand; it can, however, shift where that demand concentrates. One of the clearest examples this week came from Muscle Nation, whose Black Friday launch drove such outsized traffic that “Shopify’s infrastructure buckled”, despite expanded capacity and flash-sale protections. As CEO Nathaniel Anthony noted, “traffic was so strong it broke Shopify… we still broke every Black Friday record,” selling more than 400,000 products in four hours. Crucially, this surge wasn’t necessarily driven by clearance markdowns but by Muscle Nation’s own cemented footprint comprising community loyalty and a brand experience that felt orchestrated rather than opportunistic. It shows that when a retailer cultivates genuine affinity, customers respond to the moment, not merely the discount. Permanence, service, design Black Friday is clearly still relevant, but whether it continues to shape the retail calendar in the way it once did is a fresh question. This year’s consumer is fatigued by perpetual promotions, but they are equally attuned to differentiation that holds its shape after the sale banners are gone. What resonates now with consumers? Design-led durability is notable: Australian apparel brands like Patagonia, R.M. Williams and Outland Denim have begun leaning into the language of longevity. The pitch is that value compounds over years and an item purchased is somewhat of an heirloom not a bargain piece. The role of loyalty programs has also matured into something more strategic. Rather than offering points as currency, retailers are offering status, early access, repairs, community and content. Black Friday becomes simply another moment inside a larger ecosystem. Trust and transparency are another priority. The ACCC’s recent crackdown on misleading pricing practices and dark patterns has made shoppers more vigilant. “We are putting retailers on notice to review their sales advertising practices to ensure that any sales or discount claims they make are accurate, clear, and not likely to mislead or deceive consumers,” ACCC deputy chair Catriona Lowe said. “We will pay special attention to retailers who were identified as having problematic sales practices in the sweep we conducted during last year’s Black Friday and Boxing Day sales and expect to see improved compliance across the retail sector.” Retailers who publish price histories or explain why an item is discounted (overstock, discontinued, seasonal clearance) can gain credibility. What retailers stand to gain by moving on The real opportunity now lies in what happens after the sale. “Long-term trust and value perception are then built from what you do next,” Jenner said. In other words, Black Friday may acquire the customer, but it is fulfilment, service, transparency and repeat experience that keep them. If Black Friday continues to lose its singularity, the winners will be retailers who treat the event as one chapter in a much broader value narrative. The emerging post-discount era rewards brands whose pricing feels fair all year, design integrity rather than discount dependency and transparency that rebuilds trust in a hyper-promotional world. Black Friday has not lost all its potency, but its meaning is changing. Consumers may now value brands that don’t need the megaphone of a single weekend to prove their relevance.