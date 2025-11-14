Estée Lauder takes stake in Mexican fragrance brand Xinú

Estée Lauder has acquired a minority stake in Mexican fragrance brand Xinú, marking its first investment in a Latin American brand.

The purchase was made through New Incubation Ventures (NIV), the company’s strategic early-stage investment and incubation arm, which helps fund and support emerging beauty brands.

“Mexico has become a vibrant hub of fragrance innovation – a place where craftsmanship and cultural relevance come together in remarkable ways,” said Stéphane de La Faverie, president and CEO of The Estée Lauder Companies.

“Xinú embodies this spirit, redefining contemporary luxury through authenticity, artistry, and storytelling.”

The brand describes itself as inspired by the abundance and exoticism of the American continent. Xinú converges fragrance, design, and storytelling, and is known for its commitment to sustainable design, sensorial retail spaces, and products.

“This investment reflects our deep belief in the region’s extraordinary talent and our ongoing commitment to nurturing emerging brands that are shaping the future of fragrance and beauty,” said de La Faverie.