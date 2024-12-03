BusinessStrategy

Officeworks acquires digital education company Box of Books

officeworks store
Officeworks has acquired digital education company Box of Books. (Source: Officeworks/LinkedIn)
By Celene Ignacio

Officeworks has acquired digital education company Box of Books, advancing its business-to-business growth and expanding its education offer.

More than 200 schools in Australia are currently using Box of Books, a provider of e-books and digital resources, publisher interactive accounts, as well as physical textbooks and stationery.

“Box of Books is well positioned to expand as schools around Australia continue to digitise,” said Sarah Hunter, Officeworks MD.

“This acquisition enhances the role Officeworks can continue to play in reducing the digital divide in education, helping even more Australian students access quality resources to improve educational outcomes.”

Earlier, Hunter told Inside Retail that technology has been a driving force in Officeworks’ product evolution and that the company is using its omnichannel capabilities to grow its B2B market share. 

