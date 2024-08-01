BusinessStrategy

Officeworks MD: “Product trends are constantly evolving”

Officeworks Managing Director Sarah Hunter.
By Tamera Francis
Officeworks opened its first store on June 16, 1994, in the Melbourne suburb of Richmond, with a range of 4500 products. Thirty years later, in 2024, that range has grown tenfold to around 40,000 products both in-store and online. From the beginning, the retailer has been dedicated to supplying customers with technology, stationery and office furniture. But its recent expansion into premium furniture products offers a taste of what’s to come from Australia’s leading stationery supplier. Back

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay