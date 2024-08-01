Officeworks MD: “Product trends are constantly evolving”

. Back to the future “Product trends are constantly evolving,” Sarah Hunter, managing director of Officeworks, told Inside Retail. The number one selling product at Officeworks in 1994 was Reflex Copy Paper which retailed at the time for $5.49, and now, despite inflation, costs $5.99. Other top-selling products in the first year of operation that are not so prominent today were typewriters and overhead projectors. To drive traffic and sales over its history, Officeworks used mobile phones (the size of a brick), computers and printers – similar to the tactics it uses today, Hunter said. A reent addition to its product lineup is Born, Officeworks’ private arts-and-crafts label that has been built over the past five years. The business will continue to expand this range, which currently has over 1100 SKUs. “Our furniture business is also predominately private brand, and we are now expanding into premium products, starting with the addition of premium sit-stand and gaming desks,” she added. Technology has been a driving force in Officeworks’ product evolution, Hunter said, and today, it is a leading retailer of technology. “Our customers are very tech-savvy and we’re constantly working to ensure we’re keeping up with the latest trends and stocking the latest and greatest products at our everyday low prices,” she said. Inked in history Initially, Officeworks was a cash-and-carry solution for customers, and in 2009, the retailer launched its first ‘proper’ website. Today, Officeworks’ product offering has expanded beyond office supplies to include education resources, art, furniture and technology. This year, the 170th Officeworks store opened in Canning Vale, Western Australia. “Reflecting on our journey, it’s remarkable to think back to our humble beginnings with the inaugural sale of a box of ballpoint pens at our Richmond store – a simple yet symbolic start to what has become an extraordinary journey,” Hunter said. “Celebrating 30 years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team members, the loyalty of our customers, and the strong relationships we hold with our partners.” Officeworks’ evolution Officeworks became part of Wesfarmers in November 2007 following the conglomerate’s acquisition of Coles Group by way of a scheme of arrangement. In 2019, Officeworks acquired Geeks2U, a national provider of on-site information, communication and technology services, diversifying the company’s tech solution offering and enhancing its customer service offering through a tech support team. “Geeks2U supports our customers beyond the point-of-sale, providing help to set up mobile phones, printers, computers or smart home devices,” Hunter said. Another way Officeworks’ connects with consumers beyond the transacion is through its website. “Our website plays an essential role in helping our customers navigate our product catalogue (through buying guides and comparison tools), to content that inspires them, including our product database, project tips and step-by-step instructions to help make bigger things happen via our blog,” Hunter said. Beyond its website, Officeworks is invested in continuing its printed and digital catalogues and magazines that, “deliver content and inspiration via our own – and our partners’ – social media channels,” Hunter added. To cement its marketshare in Australia, Officeworks introduced the pricebeat guarantee in 2017 to communicate its competitive pricing structure to consumers. “Families remain at the heart of Officeworks’ customer base, relying on Officeworks for solutions that help their households operate day-to-day,” Hunter said. In July, Officeworks launched its same-day printing, which enables customers to order products such as flyers, banners and business cards online and collect them in-store that day. A month in, 45 stores now offer this service. Additionally, Officeworks has introduced a device trade-in service, in partnership with Moorup, where customers can trade in their old or used devices for an Officeworks gift card, providing additional value and allowing them to trade up their technology for a new product. B2B market In 2024, Officeworks has a well-established presence in the business-to-business (B2B) market. “We have built out our capabilities over the last few years and expanded into new customer groups,” Hunter said. The move into B2B was inspired by the changing needs of customers, and Officeworks is using its omnichannel capabilities to grow its B2B market share. “Our business and education customers can shop for their office and school supplies how and when they want, in-store, online or over the phone, with our best-in-class delivery proposition, click and collect, and 30-day-account offer,” Hunter said. Currently, 59 per cent of Officeworks’ sales come from its technology business, but changing customer preferences continue to provide the retailer with opportunities to expand into new and emerging categories, Hunter said. The company’s continued investment in innovation to expand its offerings has facilitated the business’s success thus far. Hunter believes the retailer’s commitment to inspiring customers to work, learn, create and connect ensures it will have a strong future.