BusinessFinancial

Step One’s net profit surges 43.9 per cent

(Source: Step One/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

Step One Clothing‘s net profit surged in the last fiscal year, thanks to higher revenue across all its geographies and channels.

The underwear retailer’s net profit soared 43.9 per cent to $12.4 million as revenue jumped 29.7 per cent to $84.5 million.

During the financial year, the company focused on launching the SmoothFit women’s line to expand its women’s offerings. Its women’s line now accounts for 14 per cent of its revenue, up from 12 per cent in the prior year.

Step One also expanded its partnerships and channels such as partnering with Surf Life Saving Australia, allowing the underwear company to increase visibility to new customers.

Its Australian revenue rose 18.3 per cent to $50.9 million while its UK revenue swelled 33.2 per cent to $27.1 million. Its US revenue expanded 261.5 per cent to $6.5 million.

In terms of channel, its direct channel revenue increased 27.7 per cent to $79.9 million and its indirect channel revenue improved 76.5 per cent to $4.7 million. Indirect channels are Amazon and John Lewis.

“Due to our sustained delivery of products that resonate with consumers, we’re well placed to continue expanding our strategic growth initiatives, win market share in our core markets, and expand into adjacencies,” said Greg Taylor, Step One founder and CEO.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Supermarkets

Coles posts $1 billion profit as customers demand value

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Latest

San Churro reveals smaller footprint Clasico store

Sarah Stowe
Luxury IR Pro

The Western retail rush: how India’s middle class is drawing iconic brands

Anil Prabha
Maria Alejandra Valenzuela of Kelkay Jewellery is part of the Made by many hands network. Supplied
Online marketplaces IR Pro

Made by Many Hands: the marketplace supporting migrant and refugee women

Aron Lewin
Financial

Kogan says it is set for a strong 2024, reports strong July profit

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay