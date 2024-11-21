SectorsSupermarkets

FlyBuys to open Sydney pop-up store

flybuys app and card
FlyBuys is hosting a popup store in Sydney on Saturday. (Source: Flybuys/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

FlyBuys will host a pop-up store in Sydney on Saturday, where members can choose a range of rewards such as travel and experiences and everyday essentials.

Participating brands include Bissell, iRobot, Bosch, GHD, Apple, Velocity Frequent Flyer, Coles and Liquorland.

FlyBuys said that members do not need to use any of their points to avail of the “redemption” of their choice. If visitors are not members, staff will be on hand to help them sign up on the spot.

“Our members love to redeem their points at the time of year as gifts for themselves or for others,” said FlyBuys CEO Anna Lee.

“This is just another great way that Flybuys adds more value for our members beyond the checkout.”

The pop-up store will be open at 410 Oxford Street, Paddington, starting from 9am.

FlyBuys is a loyalty program, a joint venture between Coles Group and Wesfarmers Group.

