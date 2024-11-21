Brand Collective takes over Champion licence for Australia-New Zealand

Authentic Brands Group has named Brand Collective as its new licencing partner for Champion in Australia and New Zealand.

Champion’s ANZ operations will continue as part of Hanes Australasia’s business until its sale to Brand Collective, which is expected to close on January 31 next year.

“As our licensee for Reebok, Brand Collective has demonstrated their expertise in managing and growing beloved brands across the region, making them the ideal partner for Champion,” said Jarrod Weber, global president for sports and lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group.

“We’re confident this partnership will deliver exceptional opportunities, from connecting with consumers in fresh ways to driving growth across key categories, and we look forward to inspiring and empowering our Champion community together.”

Currently, Brand Collective is the operating partner of Canada Goose, Reebok, Clarks, Hush Puppies, and Superdry. It also owns Shoes & Sox, Volley, Julius Marlow, Elka Collective, Black Pepper, Yarra Trail and Review.

The company also operates Designworks, supplying major department and chain stores in ANZ.

“Champion is an iconic brand with an incredibly rich heritage and this acquisition for the group represents a significant opportunity to leverage our resources and expertise to unlock Champion’s full potential in the ANZ market,” said David Thomas, Brand Collective CEO.

In June, it was reported that HanesBrands agreed to sell the intellectual property and certain operating assets of its global Champion business to Authentic Brands Group.