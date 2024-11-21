CareersLuxury

Kering’s executive reshuffle: New CEOs for Saint Laurent and Balenciaga

The logo of French luxury group Kering on a stone wall at Kering’s headquarters in Paris, France, in 2023.
The executive reshuffle aims to boost the group’s performance following multiple quarters of disappointing sales. (Source: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)
By Tong Van
Earlier this week, Kering underwent an executive reshuffle, naming Cédric Charbit and Gianfranco Gianangeli as CEOs of Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, respectively. This latest round of executive changes follows closely on the heels of Stefano Cantino’s appointment as Gucci’s CEO last month.  Charbit will succeed Francesca Bellettini, Kering’s deputy CEO, who will then focus on the brand development of all Kering fashion, leather goods and jewellery houses. “Bellettini had been operating

