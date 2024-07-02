IR ProShopping centres & malls

Hongkong Land banking on Hong Kong’s luxury rebound: strategic or optimistic?

By Tong Van
Hongkong Land’s announcement that it is embarking on a US$1 billion development plan with a lineup of luxury brands, including Cartier, Chanel, Hermes, Prada and Van Cleef & Arpels, made the headlines last week. The investment has raised questions about the future direction of the luxury sector within the territory, leaving many wondering what the long-term implications of this shake-up could be. “They’re focusing on core markets where they can make money,” Nick Bradstreet, Savills

