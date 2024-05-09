Scentre Group increases security across Westfield malls

Scentre Group says it is increasing security spending while working closely with local police across all its Westfield shopping centres.

The security initiatives follow the stabbing attack at Westfield Bondi Junction on April 13, which resulted in the deaths of six people, including a Westfield security team member.

“Our decision to increase security across the portfolio and provide financial support to our business partners following the tragedy at Westfield Bondi will result in an increase in operating expenses in 2024,” said Elliott Rusanow, Scentre Group CEO.

The company said that funds from operations are expected to range from 21.75 to 22.25 cents per security for this year, representing a 3 per cent to 5.4 per cent growth.

Distributions are expected to be at least 17.2 cents per security this year, up by at least 3.6 per cent.

Scentre Group reported that customer visitations increased by 2.8 million year over year to 175 million in the first 18 weeks to April.

Sales of business partners (tenants) during the March quarter rose 2.4 per cent to $6.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Rusanow said that the company continues to provide support to its customers and families of the Bondi Junction victims.

“Following a Community Reflection Day on 18 April, Westfield Bondi re-opened for trade on 19 April. Counselling and support services continue to be available to our people, customers and business partners,” said Rusanow.

“We continue to provide support, both financial and non-financial, to the victims’ families as well as the victims injured during this attack.”