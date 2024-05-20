LVMH-owned jeweller Fred makes Melbourne debut

LVMH subsidiary and French jeweller Fred has opened its third Australian boutique at Collins Street in Melbourne.

The store – its first in Melbourne – incorporates features of the Mediterranean Sea and hues of sunset, depicting the French Riviera in its interior design.

Product offerings at the store include Force 10, Chance Infinie, Pretty Woman, and the brand’s High Jewelry creations.

A private lounge area offers bespoke consultations and premium services.

The store is located in heart of the Melbourne CBD luxury precinct at 8/161 Collins Street.

Fred was founded in 1936 by Fred Samuel, who was born in South America and grew up on the French Riviera.