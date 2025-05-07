JB Hi-Fi’s sales growth continues despite ‘challenging, competitive’ market 

JB Hi-Fi has reported continued sales growth in the third quarter despite what management described as a challenging and competitive landscape.

The group’s Australian business saw a 6.5 per cent increase in total sales for the quarter ended March 31, with comparable sales up 6 per cent.

In New Zealand, sales soared 17.5 per cent and comparable sales increased 7.5 per cent.

The Good Guys chain recorded a 4.6 per cent uplift in total sales and a 4.1 per cent improvement in comparable sales. Sales at the company’s kitchen, laundry and bathroom products chain E&S rose by 1.9 per cent on a reported basis and 0.9 per cent on a comparable basis.

Group CEO Terry Smart said the sales momentum continued in the third quarter amid a “challenging and competitive retail market”.

“As we approach the important end of financial year trading period, we remain focused on delivering consistently high levels of service and exceptional value for our customers,” Smart added.

For the first nine months, the retailer saw sales growth of 7 per cent in Australia and 19.2 per cent in New Zealand.