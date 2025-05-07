BusinessMarketing

Can AI really replace a creative agency?

By Dom Megna
When it comes to AI in your creative, the temptation to go there is so great. Just the potential of the thing. It’s hypnotising. As a copywriter and creative director, I’m generally not an insecure creative type. I don’t think AI is coming for my job. Not yet, and if I keep sharp, not ever. But as a tool for research and discovery? Bring it on. We’ve been using AI tools across our job functions for a while now. They are kickstarting us on insights, sharpening numbers, and getting us to l

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay