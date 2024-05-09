How Swee Lee’s immersive lifestyle store brings the cool factor to music retail

into the artist lounge and at the vinyl listening stations, whilst sampling a selection of records curated by music tastemakers and media powerhouse NME. Housed within a former warehouse, it covers 506 sqm and has musical instruments from top-tier brands like Fender, Taylor, Martin, Mono, Heritage Guitars, Harmony and more. To complement the musical offerings, the lifestyle section also has an assortment of merchandise, including clothing, bags and gifts from brands like Bose, Aiaiai and Teenage Engineering. Swee Lee is part of Vista Musical Instruments and has locations in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam. Vista Musical Instruments, which in turn is part of Caldecott Music Group, is headquartered in Singapore, with operations in the US, UK and Apac. In an exclusive interview, David Nam Le, general manager of Vista Musical Instruments, delved deeper into the significance of Swee Lee’s new store and unpacked the future vision for this iconic retailer. The store “We had a desire to create a dynamic and immersive music destination in the heart of Singapore’s Clarke Quay since the location is synonymous with the entertainment scene here since its rejuvenation in 1993,” he told Inside Retail. Le went on to say the store incorporates even more lifestyle-oriented elements into its retail offerings like the vinyl listening stations or ‘the great hall’, an event space to host a wide variety of events from artist meet and greets to local artist performances. In terms of programming, the store will have live performances, album launches, music-based workshops and community gatherings. There will also be a series of networking and educational events. “Swee Lee Clarke Quay will be part of 2024’s CreatorWeek and Music Matters, featuring an impressive lineup of more than 50 budding musicians from 16 countries, across four nights of music and seven venues,” he added. It recently hosted NME’s Girls To The Front, aimed at bringing female and non-binary talents into the spotlight. Fans watched performances by Singaporean acts Rhyu, Shazza, and Shye and Indonesian singer-songwriter Noui. “Swee Lee Sessions, an event featuring intimate, unplugged, acoustic sets will see India’s Dhruv Visvanath, Filipino indie artist Peej, Hong Kong’s Celine Wanyi, and many more perform on 10 May,” Le noted. Physical retail remains integral While online shopping offers convenience, Le recognises that for many customers, the physical experience remains integral to the process of purchasing musical instruments. “There’s a unique allure to testing out instruments firsthand, feeling the weight of a guitar, or hearing their favourite local artist perform. This store is designed to cater precisely to this desire for a tactile experience. Our vision is to build a place for connection and inspiration,” he said. In addition, Swee Lee’s ‘by appointment only’ service offers customers the opportunity to engage in one-on-one consultations with staff on the intricacies of their chosen equipment and receive personalised advice from experts at every step of their purchase. “The service is held in Clarke Quay’s unique artist lounge, where they can access premium, exclusive products within our guitar cellar and enjoy a tailored experience. This approach instils a sense of trust and rapport with the customer in a way that online purchasing cannot,” he stressed. The retailer has a dedicated team of musicians that meticulously handpick each brand, constantly staying up to date on international trends and prioritising brands that not only excel in quality and innovation but also align closely with its core values. “It’s this unwavering dedication to quality and authenticity that sets us apart as the most trusted brand for music retail in Southeast Asia,” he opined. The store also has a click-and-collect counter that allows for two-hour delivery for online orders. Customers can also buy online at the store, for equipment that is not stocked. “We also host frequent events and showcases to introduce new products and their features. This gives customers exclusive looks to new products and the ability to connect with the brands on another level,” he stated. The future outlook Le hopes that the store will be a space where aspiring artists can hone their craft, while established musicians can share their expertise, and more importantly, enthusiasts can begin their journey into the world of music. According to Le, the team immerses themselves in the local music landscape to curate a product selection and retail experience that caters to the interests and preferences of local musicians and enthusiasts. “Whether it’s stocking instruments that are popular within a particular genre or collaborating with local artists and music communities to host events, album listening parties and more, we strive to ensure that our offerings are relevant and resonate with our diverse customer base,” he pointed out. Ultimately, Le believes the retailer has a role to play in building and empowering the music community. “Partnerships also allow us to connect with other people who are as passionate about music as we are, we are all trying to make the community a better space and nurture the next generation of music makers and music lovers,” he concluded.