Camilla names Rebecca Mansergh as CEO

Luxury fashion brand Camilla has named Rebecca Mansergh as its new CEO. She steps up after serving as acting CEO for the past year.

Mansergh, who served as channels director for six years, was instrumental in developing the brand’s strategic direction and propelling it to international success.

According to the brand, Mansergh’s appointment comes at a time of “significant momentum” for the company, which has had tremendous expansion in major international markets. Camilla is now focused on deepening client interaction through extraordinary experiences, whether online, in-store, or through tailored service offerings, the company said.

“Rebecca has been instrumental in shaping the brand’s strategic direction,” said creative director Camilla Franks.

“She brings a treasure trove of experience and rich insights to this role… along with a deep understanding of what’s truly important: our brand, our vision, our artisans, experiences, the handcrafted creations that our beautiful customers know and love, and the utterly unique way that we bring each story to life through the magic of print.”

Under Rebecca’s direction, the brand is planning an ambitious expansion in the US, with multiple shop openings planned for major areas this year.

Camilla entered Heinemann Australia’s duty-free store at Sydney Airport in 2023 as part of a pop-up promotion.