BusinessOpenings & closings

Zarraffa’s Coffee reveals 200-plus cafe target by 2032

(Source: Franchise Executives)
By Sarah Stowe

Zarraffa’s Coffee has plans to expand to more than 200 sites across the country in the lead-up to the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

Marnie Sheldon, Zarraffa’s CEO, said “We’re scouting locations all across the country and are excited to bring our much-loved cup to coffee-loving communities all across Australia.”

Zarraffa’s currently has almost 80 sites across its home state of Queensland, New South Wales and Western Australia.

The most recent location opened mid-February at Underwood North. The drive-thru is operated by seasoned multi-store franchisees Robbie and Sonya Farr, and their daughter Abbie.

Sheldon said “This is an exciting milestone for the Farr family as they open the doors to their third store and expand their presence in the Underwood community. They’ve worked hard over the years to deliver our brand promise.”

She said Underwood North kickstarts the pipeline of new sites set to open in 2025.

“Our focus over this next year remains about growth, not only in footprint by delivering Zarraffa’s to more locations across Australia, but also in enhancing our customer value proposition and experience,” Sheldon said.

The coffee chain recently signed a partnership with conservation organisation Wildlife Warriors.

This story was originally published on Franchise Executives.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

KMD Brands expects lower sales due to weak consumer sentiment

Celene Ignacio
Luxury IR Pro

How Aussie label Form & Fold is building a better swimwear brand

Heather McIlvaine
Supermarkets IR Pro

How scrutiny over prices could impact Coles’ and Woolworths’ loyalty programs

Tamera Francis
Strategy IR Pro

The seven golden rules for international e-commerce expansion

Paul Waddy
Health & beauty IR Pro

Australia’s beauty bias: How we are failing Women of Colour entrepreneurs

Shanthi Murugan
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay