Parcel locker usage surges 20 per cent, AusPost says

Australia Post is lauding the growing demand for its parcel lockers, which have seen a 20 per cent surge in usage over the past year.

The government-owned delivery business says it comes amid a changing e-commerce landscape in Australia, one it intends to support by expanding its parcel locker network.

This network will be “significantly expanded” over the next five years, AusPost said, with a 60 per cent increase planned. Its rollout will be supported by retail property groups, with the aim of installing 5000 collection points nationwide.

“Australians are looking for delivery options that give them greater flexibility and control, and parcel lockers provide a secure and convenient way to collect parcels when it suits them,” said Australia Post’s executive GM for parcel, post and e-commerce, Gary Starr.

“As shopping habits continue to evolve, we’re investing in the infrastructure and delivery solutions that help businesses connect with customers across Australia while making it easier for people to access their parcels.”

AusPost also said that the usage of parcel lockers for returns has grown by 36 per cent year-on-year.

“With more than 2 million registered users and demand continuing to rise, we’re focused on expanding our Parcel Locker network in convenient locations and strengthening the capacity needed to support Australia’s growing e-commerce economy,” Starr added.