Temple & Webster sales soar as home improvement activity picks up

Australian online furniture and homeware retailer Temple & Webster has recorded half-to-date revenue growth of 18 per cent over the same period last year.

In the first quarter of this year, the company’s revenue is up 23 per cent from the same quarter last year.

The company now says its FY25 EBITDA margin is expected to be towards the top of its guidance range.

Temple & Webster’s home improvement section continues to outperform, with the revenue up 42 per cent in comparison to the same period last year.

The company remains well-funded and continues to maintain capital management flexibility.

“Our focus this half has been to ensure we have the right products, price points and promotions to drive engagement and conversion, a strategy which is clearly resonating with our customers,” said CEO Mark Coulter.

“To date, the US-China tariff war has been a net positive for our business, most directly felt through lower inbound shipping rates, forward rates down 20 per cent.

“If these deflationary effects continue, combined with some of the macro tailwinds we are seeing, such as reducing interest rates and stimulatory Australian government policies around housing, we should see market conditions improve further,” he said.