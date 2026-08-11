BusinessMarketing

FMCG’s biggest sponsorships: Red Bull, L’Oréal and G.H. Mumm

2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival (1)
The sponsorships turning brands into fixtures on the cultural calendar. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Inside FMCG has compiled a selection of partnerships that have held their ground. They span global sport, national fixtures and local circuits, each one built with a clear sense of placement. Some operate at scale, moving through broadcast, venue and retail simultaneously, and others repeat across seasons until they are absorbed into routine. Beer at the footy, skincare in the athletes’ village, wine in the F1 paddock, vodka in the desert, L’Oréal at the Festival de Cannes. The strongest ex

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