BusinessStrategy

Two decades, four owners: Gong Cha and the limits of the licensing model

Gong Cha store
The bubble tea chain has been sold four times in 12 years. (Source: Gong Cha)
By Tong Van
Bain Capital has agreed to acquire Gong Cha from private equity firm TA Associates for an undisclosed sum. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. The bubble tea chain has been sold four times in 12 years. The franchisee that bought the franchisor Gong Cha opened in Kaohsiung in 2006. The turn came in 2012, when Australian former banker Martin Berry and his wife, Kim Yeo-jin, took the master franchise into South Korea. Unison Capital’s Korean arm, later UCK Partners,

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