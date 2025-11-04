DigitalSupermarkets

Coles and OpenAI partner to integrate ChatGPT across teams

Image of Coles logo.
The technology also underpins the retailer’s automated distribution and fulfilment centres. (Source: Bigstock)
By Darshana Gupta

Coles has become the first major Australian retailer to deploy ChatGPT enterprise at scale through a new collaboration with OpenAI.

The retailer is rolling out ChatGPT Enterprise, powered by OpenAI’s latest GPT-5 model, to help corporate teams improve research times, reduce administrative workloads, generate insights, and support compliance and innovation. 

“Customer experiences and operational efficiencies are the driving forces behind the exponential growth of AI, shaping the future of Australian retail,” said Coles’ GM of data and AI, Caroline O’Brien 

“Across Coles, AI is already making a difference, whether that’s task-specific generative-AI chatbots that support our team members, advanced supply chain optimisation or computer vision designed to monitor fresh produce stock levels.”

Coles has used AI for over a decade in areas including rostering, order replenishment and store-specific product ranging.

The technology also underpins Coles‘ automated distribution and fulfilment centres, which have improved stock flow management and home delivery processes.

OpenAI’s MD for international, Oliver Jay, said the partnership with Coles was an example of how AI can reshape large-scale retail operations.

Customised training programs are underway ahead of a full rollout to Coles’ corporate workforce in February.

