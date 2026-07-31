CareersLuxury

From banking to grand celebrations: How Lelian Chew built The Atelier & Co

Founder Lelian Chew launches The Floral Atelier flagship.
Founder Lelian Chew launches The Floral Atelier flagship. (Source: Supplied)
By Tong Van
Lelian Chew spent close to a decade as a private banker at Goldman Sachs, advising some of Asia’s wealthiest families, before leaving finance in 2013 to found The Wedding Atelier in Hong Kong. In the years since, the business has grown into The Atelier & Co Holdings – a group spanning luxury wedding planning, couture florals and brand experiences, with a team of more than 40 across Hong Kong and Singapore and a client list drawn from the region’s ultra-high-net-worth set.  The gro

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