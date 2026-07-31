BusinessStrategy

How Adidas turned the World Cup into record sales

An exterior shot of an Adidas storefront.
Adidas builds beyond the World Cup.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
The World Cup helped deliver Adidas the biggest quarter in its history. With both finalists wearing the brand, the official match ball in play and football-inspired collections driving demand, the German sportswear giant posted record sales of €6.7 billion (about US$7.7 billion) and raised its full-year outlook. Yet analysts say the tournament rewarded a strategy Adidas had been quietly perfecting for years. Speaking after the results were released, CEO Bjørn Gulden attributed the company’s

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