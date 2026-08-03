Home-grown luxury fashion label Memorable Italy pops up in Melbourne

Australian luxury fashion label Memorable Italy will open its first Melbourne pop-up store, marking the brand’s public debut.

Founded by creative director Don Manul, Memorable Italy is an emerging fashion brand that elevates everyday clothing through a blend of European craftsmanship, minimalist design and a contemporary Australian perspective.

Over the past few years, the label has collaborated with European manufacturers to develop its identity and refine its product offering on premium materials, heavyweight fabrics, refined fits, and understated details that go beyond seasonal trends. This workflow included fabric selection, garment construction, fit, finishing techniques, and size consistency.

“Memorable Italy was created from the idea of making clothing that feels elevated while still becoming part of someone’s everyday wardrobe,” Manul said.

“I wanted to create pieces that people could continue wearing for years, not products that only feel relevant for one season.”

Its first drop will introduce the Heritage and Banks collections. One centres on timeless wardrobe staples, heavyweight essentials and minimalist design, while the other takes a more contemporary approach to luxury streetwear. He says both were crafted around the belief that modern luxury should be defined by quality, longevity and identity rather than fast-moving trends.

Adele Maree will be the female face of the brand’s debut campaign, and will later be joined by male model Zaide Mayes.

At its first pop-up in Melbourne, running from August 17–23 on High Street in Armadale, visitors can explore the collections, featuring premium T-shirts, hoodies, outerwear and accessories, view the campaign imagery and shop the first limited release ahead of the wider online launch.