BusinessStrategy

Why Gabrielle Requena’s wrinkle patch business stood out in the age of injectables

“What’s compelling is seeing where the patch category has gone since.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
When Gabrielle Requena launched Wrinkles Schminkles in 2014, she was not trying to ride the wave of increasingly invasive beauty treatments. She was solving a problem of her own: the fine lines and wrinkles that appeared from side sleeping and natural ageing, and the lack of products that could do more than simply hydrate the skin.  That frustration led her to create a reusable silicone patch that reduces wrinkles by holding the skin tight, locking hydration in and promoting blood flow. Tod

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