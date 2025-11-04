BusinessStrategy

Why Bombas is bringing empathy back to the store

Bombas socks
The brand’s new stores will restore emotional connections.
By Nick Gray
For more than a decade now, the digital economy has been celebrated as the frictionless frontier with a huge focus on being efficient, measurable and infinitely scalable. Unfortunately, what this has meant in so many cases is that in the pursuit of optimisation, we’ve quietly stripped away one of the most fundamental aspects of human commerce: the feeling. Be prepared, we are going deep into the mind today to understand what happens and why it’s so important. This story of New York-based

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

Swarovski’s vision for a successful brand refresh is crystal-clear

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Food & beverage

Don Meij to retire as Domino’s Pizza CEO after 40 years with the company

Celene Ignacio
Shopping centres & malls IR Pro

Vietnam malls: Was Vincom’s saturation strategy the right move?

Michael Baker
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

242 Mulberry’s Chris Echevarria talks retail mentors and the future of menswear

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Regulatory

Cup Day rate hold ‘a missed opportunity’ says ARA CEO

Celene Ignacio
Supply chain IR Pro

Behind the demise of Harrolds: A cautionary tale or singular case?

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay