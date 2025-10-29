An apprentice’s perspective on Amazon’s robotics revolution

’s fast-paced environment. Inside Retail: How long have you worked with Amazon and what was your first role? Brian Cordova: I’ve been with Amazon for three years now. I spent about two and a half years working as a regular warehouse associate, and during that time, I held several different roles. IR: How did you come to join Amazon’s RME Apprenticeship? BC: When I first joined Amazon, I started with a regular part-time job, so I was assigned to different positions while I was there. One of those involved working on the robotics floor of my warehouse, where a variety of robots bring items to the pump stations. When I got to interact with that environment, I discovered there were roles where I could directly support robotics by assisting the other robotics technicians with their duties. I started learning from those technicians every day, and they helped me find the pathway into the career field, eventually leading me to the apprenticeship. IR: Did you ever imagine that you would have a job in technical maintenance? BC: I joined Amazon without any intention or specific goal to progress to a particular position; it was more just a job I wanted to try out to see if it suited me. As I began working in the warehouse, I started to understand the role of robotics in daily operations, which sparked a real passion to learn more about them. That ultimately led me to pursue this career. IR: Could you share what an average day as an Amazon apprentice looks like? BC: I start my day by clocking in. We gather in a start-up area – usually a meeting space or at workstations – and either a senior technician or manager briefs us on important information for the day, or shares updates from previous shifts. Once everyone is caught up, we split into our departments. My department is called UIs, and we work with robotic stations that help associates move and collect items like totes. I start by checking my work computer, where we track tickets or work orders for things that need fixing. If there are open tickets, I usually accompany a senior technician, or occasionally, two or three of us work together if extra hands are needed. We go to the location – sometimes a station, sometimes a piece of equipment – and begin troubleshooting the issue, identifying possible causes, and working to resolve it so it meets operational standards. When we finish, we close the ticket. During downtime, we take robots or equipment back to our workstation for repairs until they’re ready to go back into service. IR: Have you come across any challenges so far in the apprenticeship and how did you work to overcome them?​ BC: My biggest challenge has been getting used to using certain tools. I have a little bit of hands-on, power tool experience, but it’s pretty minimal, so I’m still learning how to use many tools from scratch. To overcome this, I rely heavily on guidance from senior technicians. If I don’t know how to use something, they’re always willing to explain and show me. I ask lots of questions – like, “What is that tool for?” or “Am I using this correctly?” – which helps bridge the gap between just having the tool and knowing how to use it.