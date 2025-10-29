IR ProOpenings & closings

Inside 3 Bangkok openings: Loft, Ori and Live!

Inside Jaspal Group’s ORI women’s athleisure brand in Siam Center, Bangkok
Japanese, Thai and Brazilian brands expand their presence.
By Michael Baker
New store openings keep coming to Bangkok. Japan lifestyle retailer Loft launched its third unit in Bangkok in the third quarter, this one at Siam Paragon, while two athleisure brands also launched new stores: Jaspal Group’s Ori women’s athleisure brand announced itself in Siam Center, and Brazilian brand Live! introduced itself to Southeast Asia at the recently opened Central Park. Loft at Siam Paragon Japan-based lifestyle retailer Loft has opened its third franchised store in Bangkok, 28

