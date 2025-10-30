JB HiFi posts steady first-quarter growth as holiday trading nears

Electronics retailer JB HiFi has reported steady sales growth for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by strong demand across core categories such as technology and home entertainment.

Total sales in Australia rose 6 per cent year on year, while comparable sales increased 5 per cent, matching growth from the same period last year.

The company said performance was broadly in line with expectations as it entered the second quarter, a key trading period leading into the holiday season.

In New Zealand, sales continued to accelerate, climbing 39.3 per cent, while comparable sales rose 24.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, its appliance retail division, The Good Guys, posted a 2.5 per cent increase in total sales and 2.4 per cent growth on a comparable basis.

The company’s E&S business delivered sales growth of 4.1 per cent, with comparable sales up 0.7 per cent.

JB HiFi said the results reflected consistent performance across the group’s retail brands.

“Q1 for next fiscal year’s sales are in line with the group’s expectations as we enter the important Q2 trading period,” it said.

The retailer will release its full half-year results early next year.