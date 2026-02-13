BusinessStrategy

Billions in red envelopes: Inside the battle for China’s AI super-app future

A person visits the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China
Generative AI users in China reached 515 million by June 2025, up 266 million in just six months. (Source: Reuters/Go Nakamura)
By Tong Van
On a cold morning across China’s largest cities, delivery riders crowded outside bubble tea shops as orders flooded in at a price few could refuse: 0.01 yuan a cup. The promotion was orchestrated by tech giant Alibaba Group, which had just unleashed a 3 billion yuan (US$431 million) Lunar New Year campaign to lure users to its Qwen artificial-intelligence app. Within nine hours of launch, more than 10 million orders had been placed, according to the company. The surge was so intense that coupo

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Nguyen Coffee Supply founder Sahra Nguyen standing in front of a coffee shop counter.
Food & beverage IR Pro

How Nguyen Coffee Supply caught the eye of US retailers Target and Whole Foods

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Savers Marleston
Openings & closings

Savers to open new SA store boasting 100,000 SKUs

Celene Ignacio
Logan-Super-Centre-Qld_
Shopping centres & malls

Logan SuperCentre in Brisbane sold for $115 million

Celene Ignacio
Customer IR Pro

Asia’s Gen Z consumers are changing the rules: Is retail ready?

Tong Van
Customer

Lining up for love: Why romance bookstores are thriving in Australia

The Conversation
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay