Christina Stephens launches apparel collection for wheelchair users

Adaptive fashion brand Christina Stephens has launched the Un/hinged collection, featuring apparel for wheelchair users and people with dexterity, mobility and sensory challenges.

The designs include spill-free and stain-free fabrics, magnetic closure systems and open back, discreet positioning of medical devices and bags, and seam-free tops and bottoms.

“We wanted to move beyond the expected functionality of adaptive clothing,” said Jessie Sadler, founder of Christina Stephens.

“Every piece is thoughtfully engineered to address real challenges while maintaining the style and confidence our customers deserve.”

The campaign models for the new collection are Paralympian Jayden Jackson, disability advocate Emma Tinkler, and artist Annika Strand.

The seam-free tops and bottoms will be available in March while the rest of the collection are already available on Christina Stephens’ online store.

Customers can avail a 10 per cent discount by using the code UNHINGED_10, while free shipping will apply to orders over $150.

International shipping is available to the UK, US, and Canada.