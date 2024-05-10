Aesop opens first signature store in Thailand 

Skincare and fragrance brand Aesop has opened its first signature store in Thailand.

The interior of the store, at Bangkok’s Thonglor, is separated into two sections: the main area and the flow chamber. The design aims to offer a calm experience for customers, allowing them to enjoy “every gentle touch.”

In partnership with Sher Maker Studio, the interior is lined with leftover teak wood from the building owner’s personal collection from the adjacent Bang Ban District

The store’s centre features traditional clay fire pits prevalent in rural areas and a washbasin, allowing visitors to test products. A fragrance cabinet invites visitors to sample Aesop’s fragrance offerings.

Aesop was founded in 1987 in Melbourne, Australia, and currently has locations worldwide. It was bought by L’Oreal last year.