IR ProStore design

Bondi Wash founder plants global roots with Seoul flagship store

bondi wash
Bondi Wash opens first international flagship store in Seoul Korea. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Bondi Wash, the Australian brand renowned for transforming the power of native botanicals to elevate everyday cleaning routines, has opened its first international flagship in Seoul, South Korea.  Since its inception in 2013, Bondi Wash has cultivated natural products for the home, body, baby and pets. Known for its elevated, natural formulations and distinctive native Australian scents, the brand’s latest expansion places it in one of the world’s most sophisticated retail markets. The stor

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay