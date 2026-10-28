Woolworths’ continued value push drives sales growth

Supermarket giant Woolworths is “pleased” with the positive momentum on its balance sheet, as continued efforts to improve value have driven sales growth.

In its first earnings disclosure for fiscal 2027, Woolworths told investors it recorded $19.4 billion in sales, a 4.7 per cent increase year-on-year.

These sales followed a 0.5 per cent decrease in average prices, and a 6.6 per cent increase in comparable store sales. The group’s Australian food segment rose 6.9 per cent; however, New Zealand food and W Living both suffered sales declines.

Woolworths did not share a bottom line figure with investors.

“We are pleased with the start to the year in Australian food with more customers choosing Woolworths first,” Woolworths Group CEO Amanda Bardwell said. “Customers continue to respond to the progress we have made to improve value, enhance our range and provide more convenience.”

The price fall marked the eleventh consecutive quarter in which Woolworths recorded an average price decrease. The group also opened two new supermarkets during the period.

“Sales growth in the early part of the quarter benefitted from the successful Disney Ooshies collectibles campaign, but growth remained strong throughout the quarter,” Bardwell added.

“Lower Shelf Price (program) continued to grow during the quarter with over 1000 products now part of the range, including more branded favourites, and we have seen record boosting of Everyday Rewards offers by members as customers continue to look for value.

“This has contributed to average prices declining on the prior year again this quarter.”

Bardwell said Woolworths is aware of the “significant pressure” its customers remain under, and would continue to prioritise value through the Christmas period.