Fanatics to take over leading Australian online sports team stores

Football Australia
Fanatics will operate Football Australia’s online store nationwide and internationally. (Source: Football Australia/Facebook)
By My Nguyen

E-commerce sports platform Fanatics is set to take over Football Australia’s online stores, in a partnership that aims to offer soccer fans a wider range of products. 

Fanatics’ platform offers its sports customers merchandise, including gear, jerseys, lifestyle apparel, and a licensed collectables lineup.

Alongside ANZ partners, including the AFL, Rugby ANZ, and the Richmond Football Club, Fanatics will operate Football Australia’s online store internationally.

The company says the Fanatics’ Cloud Commerce platform will enhance its consumers’ shopping experience by enabling real-time inventory management, faster checkout, and personalised product offerings. 

“This new partnership cements Fanatics’ role as the trusted partner for leading clubs, leagues, and sports organisations across Oceania and supporters of both the CommBank Matildas and the CommBank Socceroos can look forward to an enhanced, more connected shopping experience,” said Stephen Dowling, international president of Fanatics.

“With a growing number of Socceroos and Matildas players based in overseas leagues, and with many Australian fans based internationally, it was important that we could extend our reach into international markets,” said Heather Garriock, Football Australia’s interim CEO.

Last year, former professional football player Jesse Palmer teamed up with Fanatics to launch J Palmer’s clothing line. 

