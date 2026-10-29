From David Jones to Saks, department stores face a reckoning

stmas trading period. Major lender Hilco Capital has provided additional funding as David Jones attempts to negotiate with landlords and secure its future. For a retailer whose history stretches back almost two centuries, the immediate task is decidedly less grand. It must stock its shelves and keep trading while negotiating a reprieve. Owner Anchorage Capital Partners declined to comment on media speculation, but told Inside Retail it “continues to support the company through a prolonged period of weak consumer confidence and significant structural change across the department store sector”. That reference to structural change takes the story beyond David Jones, raising questions about the department store model here and overseas. Saks emerges with fewer stores In the United States, Saks Fifth Avenue illustrates how quickly financial strain can undermine the retail proposition itself. Parent company Saks Global entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January 2026 with approximately US$3.4 billion in funded debt and hundreds of millions of dollars owed to suppliers. The business was not simply struggling to attract shoppers. Its ability to secure the merchandise those expected shoppers had become part of the crisis facing management. The difficulties followed the US$2.65 billion acquisition of Neiman Marcus in 2024, a deal intended to unite leading American luxury retailers. Instead, insufficient liquidity contributed to payment delays and damaged relationships with brands. Chief executive Geoffroy van Raemdonck described the resulting deadlock, in which suppliers lost confidence in shipping merchandise, leaving the retailer without the inventory needed to generate cash and begin restoring those essential relationships. On June 26, Saks Global emerged from bankruptcy as Exemplar Luxury Group, having reduced its debt by nearly 75 per cent. The restructuring also demanded a smaller business. By October, management said Saks Fifth Avenue had retained 15 stores in markets with profitable operations, large premises and strong customer demand. Across the group, seven distribution centres became three. Survival required changing the economics behind the famous names, not merely refinancing. Redrawing the Harvey Nichols map Britain’s Harvey Nichols has undergone an equally consequential reset. On August 13, 2026, Frasers Group acquired the retailer through administration, taking control of six UK stores, its online business and inventory, with more than 1,000 employees transferring. The deal kept the business trading, but it did not preserve its previous shape. Its new owner described sustained trading and operational challenges, signalling that rescue would come with significant restructuring rather than continuity. That restructuring has quickly become visible on the high street. Harvey Nichols will close its Birmingham store on January 3, 2027, while its Leeds and Bristol locations will become Flannels stores. The Dublin store already closed its doors in September. The changes would leave Knightsbridge, Edinburgh and Manchester trading under the Harvey Nichols name in Britain. For Frasers, retaining a luxury presence in a city doesn’t necessarily mean keeping the same format. Beyond the financial reprieve Neither restructuring proves the department store has found its future. Saks still needs customers and suppliers to support its smaller network, while Harvey Nichols is only beginning life under new ownership. But both cases expose what structural change means beyond corporate statements. Store portfolios, logistics, debt and brand positioning are being reconsidered together. David Jones’ circumstances differ, and neither overseas market turnaround is complete. Yet both suggest that securing capital is only the beginning of a reset. The harder decisions concern which locations deserve investment, what merchandise will bring customers through their doors and how the business can deliver it profitably. At Saks and Harvey Nichols, preserving the name has not meant preserving the business in its previous form. What that distinction might mean for David Jones remains an open question.