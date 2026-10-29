BusinessFinancial

From David Jones to Saks, department stores face a reckoning

David Jones Bondi Junction store
(Source: Supplied)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
At 188 years old, David Jones remains the world’s oldest continuously operating department store still trading under its original name. Yet the current news cycle is predicting its demise. “David Jones on life support”, “D-day for David Jones” and “David Jones is minutes from midnight” have reduced a national retail treasure to a succession of crisis headlines. The latest reports suggest David Jones has received $10 million in emergency capital to buy stock for the critical Christm

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