Mobile cafe chain Rawsters launches franchise model

Thirteen-year-old Rawsters Mobile Cafe has just launched into the franchising space. The Perth business specialises in serving premium coffee and healthy food, in industrial areas where the lunch bars often serve a limited variety of food with few healthy choices.

It has built a robust niche business, with monthly in-house coffee blends, caffeine-free lattes, locally supplied desserts and meals, and a loyalty program that offers free coffee beans, celebration cakes and local wines as rewards.

It’s eco-friendly approach also sets the brand apart. Rawsters has converted coffee vans from generators to batteries and solar and will soon shift to electric vehicles.

Rawsters returns empty milk bottles to the supplier for recycling, and its wholesale beans arrive in aluminium drums that get swapped on every delivery, so no packaging goes to waste.

There’s also no food wastage – items are ready made by local suppliers, expiring food is sold through the Too Good To Go app, and coffee grounds are repurposed for end use as fertiliser or in cosmetics.

Rawsters cafe business launches lifestyle franchise

Co-founder and director Dmitry Federov describes the business as a lifestyle option. Franchisees work Monday to Friday, trading from 7am to 11:30am with one to two hours of admin. There is the option to add weekend work.

Federov points to the brand’s resilience.

“Rawsters was established in Perth in 2013 during the mining downturn and has grown non-stop since then. In 2021 we introduced a new coffee van due to high demand during the pandemic,” he said.

The rapid growth of industrial areas, appreciation of personalised customer service, and the demand for local, healthy food, have driven the cafe chain’s expansion.

Co-founders Dmitry and Julia Federov plan to meet the demand in all Perth industrial areas and begin expanding into the eastern states within five years.

“Our territories range in capabilities and sizes from $300,000 pa in sales revenue for single van operators, through to $2 million+ with multiple vans,” Federov said.

It costs between $140,000 and $160,000 to buy a franchise.