BusinessStrategy

Hilco puts Cue Clothing up for sale 

Cue store
Cue and Veronika Maine have 51 stores across ANZ. (Source: Cue)
By Sean Cao

UK-based investment firm Hilco Capital is offering Cue Clothing Co for sale, just over a year after acquiring the Australian fashion retailer.

Founded in 1968 by Rod Levis, Cue Clothing is known for its sharp tailoring, modern women’s workwear and occasion wear. The company, which owns the Cue and Veronika Maine brands, was sold to Hilco Capital last April for an undisclosed sum.

The two brands have 51 stores across Australia and New Zealand, including 42 full-price boutiques and nine discount outlets, as well as concessions in Myer and David Jones.

According to the Australian Financial Review, Hilco has appointed FTI Consulting to manage the sale process.

The latest financial accounts showed that the company’s sales rose 5 per cent to $103.2 million last year, while its losses narrowed from $14.1 million to $5.1 million.

A sale flyer obtained by the AFR says that revenues are forecast to rise to $128.7 million in FY27, with profit margins also tipped to improve. 

The document adds that progress has been made in upgrading the leadership team, overhauling the product offering, and reinventing core operations.

“Opportunity now exists to take advantage of improved product assortment, inventory management, supply chain efficiency and digital marketing effectiveness,” it says.

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