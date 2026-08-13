New Victorian Premier continues retail crime crackdown

The new premier of Victoria, Ben Carroll, has increased the intensity of the state’s crackdown on retail crime, with an additional 150 Protective Services Officers (PSOs) set to be appointed in the country’s hotspot for the issue.

It comes as part of the ongoing Operation Pulse program which, since beginning in December 2025, has brought more than 1700 arrests and around 3500 charges laid in the fight against retail crime. The newly acquired PSOs will be deployed at key shopping centres and retail locations across the state.

Angus Nardi, CEO of the Shopping Centre Council of Australia (SCCA), called the move “decisive and welcome progress”.

“Shopping centres welcome millions of visitors every week, and across Operation Pulse we’ve seen huge reductions in violent incidents and anti-social behaviour”, he said. “Operation Pulse is a clear example of what can be achieved through strong industry and Government partnerships.”

Incidents of stalking, harassment, and threatening behaviour in retail locations have increased by 10.1 per cent in the year ending March 2026. The Australian Retail Council (ARC) said there are around 100 violent retail crime events in Victoria each day.

“It’s clear Victoria Police need more resources. We have consistently called for a statewide and permanent retail crime taskforce, like those established in SA and NSW, bringing together specialist police, intelligence and retailers to target the repeat offenders responsible for so much serious offending,” said ARC CEO, Chris Rodwell.

“Victoria has the most serious retail crime problem in the country. That demands a gold-standard response: Permanent statewide policing, strong Workplace Protection Orders with urgent interim protections, and legislation commencing as soon as possible. We strongly urge all sides of Parliament to seize this moment and work together to get this right.”