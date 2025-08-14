Taking on Temu: Amazon launches Haul into Australia

Amazon has launched its discount platform, Amazon Haul, in Australia in beta-testing mode, as it aims to meet growing competition from Temu and Shein head-on.

Temu is Australia’s fastest-growing consumer retail brand, according to data from Fonto Market Metrics, attracting 1.35 million new Australian customers in the 2024/25 financial year, a growth rate far higher than Amazon.

With Amazon Haul, customers can shop across various categories at ultra-low prices, with all products available for under $25. The feature is integrated into the Amazon shopping application.

During the beta phase, Australian customers will enjoy a shopping journey similar to an independent marketplace, complete with a search bar, shopping basket, and checkout options.

Amazon Haul offers free delivery on orders over $40, while a standard delivery charge of $11.99 applies to orders below that threshold. However, orders will take up to two weeks to be delivered.

“Since launching Amazon in Australia in 2017, we have consistently worked to provide competitive prices and the best possible shopping experience for our customers,” said Amit Mahto, Amazon’s country manager for Australia. “This is another way we can offer value to Australians with a wide selection of products.”

With the rising cost of living in Australia, shoppers are increasingly conscious of prices, especially in digital marketplaces. The launch of Amazon Haul in Australia follows similar launches in other markets, including the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Germany, the UAE, and Mexico.

“Australians seek value and convenience when shopping online, and we’re excited to offer more options through the shopping app they already know and love,” Mahto added.

To ensure customer confidence, products from Amazon Haul will undergo quality checks and must meet the relevant required standards. Items can be returned within 15 days of receipt, subject to the company’s return policies.

The beta version of Amazon Haul is available exclusively to Australian consumers using the latest Amazon shopping application, accessible through the main search engine bar.