Pandora names Berta de Pablos-Barbier as new global CEO 

Pandora new CEO
Pandora’s new CEO Berta de Pablos-Barbier. (Source: Pandora)
By Irene Dong

Jewellery giant Pandora has named its current chief marketing officer, Berta de Pablos-Barbier, as its next president and CEO, effective March 11. 

She will succeed Alexander Lacik, who has led the company since 2019 and will retire from executive duties following Pandora’s annual meeting.

De Pablos-Barbier joined the Danish brand late last year and has played a key role in its repositioning strategy, helping evolve Pandora from a charm-focused company to a full jewellery brand.

With 30 years of international experience in luxury and consumer goods, she previously served as president and CEO of LVMH’s champagne brands Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon and Mercier. Her past roles also include chief growth officer at Mars Wrigley, CMO at Lacoste, and VP of marketing and communications at Boucheron, part of the Kering group.

“She is a visionary leader with great analytical skills and a perfect mix of experience from top brands across luxury, fashion and fast-moving consumer goods,” said Peter Ruzicka, chair of the board of directors. 

“She is the right person to lead our continued growth, and I am pleased that we can maintain strategic focus and momentum during this smooth and orderly leadership transition.”

In her upcoming role, de Pablos-Barbier will focus on accelerating global brand growth, building on the Phoenix strategy, and further strengthening Pandora’s sustainability and innovation agenda.

