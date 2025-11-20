BusinessMarketing

JD Sports joins the Myer One loyalty program

myer store signage
Myer continues to focus on engaging a new generation of customers. (Source: Bigstock)
By My Nguyen

Myer has signed JD Sports up to its loyalty program, Myer One, adding 67 stores nationwide where points can be earned or spent. 

Myer One members will earn two points per dollar spent in JD Sports stores.

Myer says the addition of JD Sports will help it engage with a new generation of customers, as it targets consumers in the youth apparel category.

“We know our Myer One members want new ways to earn and redeem. Sneakers and sportswear are a key category for a younger and growing segment, so JD Sports is a perfect fit,” said Olivia Wirth, CEO of Myer.

Wirth describes Myer’s loyalty program as ‘a key pillar’ of the company’s strategic growth plan.

“This new partnership will cement Myer One’s status as Australia’s leading premium retail loyalty program, expand Myer One, increase engagement and bring in new members to the program.”

Recently, Myer has also expanded its partnership with Virgin Australia’s Velocity loyalty program, allowing Velocity members to redeem their points in-store and online at Myer. 

