Casetify’s CEO Wesley Ng on the brand’s luggage venture and global creative hub

e, the company introduced bold colourways and signature lettering to the luggage collection. “Of course, the core of Casetify is self-expression, and so we’re allowing for full-surface customisation and on-demand printing for the ultimate personalised suitcase. Throughout the process, we try to utilise the materials from our existing Re/Casetify program to reduce our carbon footprint,” Ng said. “We’ve got some other fun and exciting personalisation options coming soon, so keep an eye out.” The new luggage collection will use the Bounce technology to ensure a high level of quality and durability. Casetify Travel features a carry-on roller, tech pack organiser, and packing cubes. “We’ve been adapting our tech for phone cases to create a luggage case that’s ultra-lightweight with enhanced impact absorption, along with many other features that ensure this case stays with you through any adventure,” he added. Casetify’s travel products are available exclusively at its new Seoul flagship in Dosan, and online in the United States and South Korea. Future collaborations on other travel products and customisation options are also underway, according to the company. “Casetify’s mission is to empower customers to personalise and protect their key lifestyle products. Translating that to the travel category, we’ve leveraged our customisation and durability expertise to create luggages that resonate with our core demographic,” Ng said. “We’re positioning Casetify for significant growth in travel by springboarding off our existing presence in the tech accessory sector. With new collaboration possibilities with brands and artists, we’re looking at a holistic customer approach at various touchpoints in their lives, we’re looking to drive further awareness of our brand,” he added. Global creative hub Concurrently, the brand introduced its first global creative hub in the heart of Seoul, South Korea. Designed by Crosby Studios – known for projects with Dover Street Market Paris, H&M, and Jimmy Choo, the flagship store spans five floors, combining technology-driven installations with retail experiences to “engage visitors’ senses and encourage creativity”. The lower level, designated as “Casetify Space,” presents curated retail installations that revolve around dynamic concepts. A notable feature is the Casetify Cube, an immersive infinity-mirrored chamber that provides visitors with captivating visual experiences. The ground floor, known as “Casetify Studio,” exhibits the brand’s comprehensive product line, including a distinctive “Hangul” Collection. An innovative display of the Ultra Bounce case with Charm Keychains serves as a visual connector between the first two levels. The second floor is dedicated to the “Travel” section, introducing Casetify’s inaugural travel luggage collection. This level also offers an array of tech accessories, including protective cases for earbuds and sleeves for laptops. On the third floor, visitors will find the Custom Lab & Cafe. This area enables product personalisation through various typefaces and keychain options, facilitated by an on-site printing station. Additionally, this level houses the Casetify x Aufglet Cafe, featuring a menu creatively inspired by Casetify’s charm designs. The topmost floor offers a rooftop space designed for social engagement and photographic opportunities, providing panoramic views of the surrounding cityscape. “The feedback has been positive for the new global creative hub in Dosan. Customers were excited and were engaging in the space as we’d hoped,” Ng said. “It’s like a playground for them to be able to see our innovative showcases and on-side customisation, and I hope we can foster a stronger sense of community amongst Casetify users here.” The CEO said Casetify is also planning to open creative hubs in other major cities. “Whether those will adopt this new immersive creative hub model in the future is still in the works but we are confident in the space we have built in Seoul,” he added. Founded in 2011 as an e-commerce platform for customisable phone cases, Casetify has grown into a global powerhouse, selling more than 20 million phone cases worldwide and projecting $300 million in revenue for this year. Further reading, When waste becomes art: Behind Casetify’s global activations.